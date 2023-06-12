In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 84-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure meets No. 178 Carol Zhao.

Bonaventure is favored (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhao, who is +310.

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Carol Zhao Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Carol Zhao Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ysaline Bonaventure has an 81.8% chance to win.

Ysaline Bonaventure Carol Zhao -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Carol Zhao Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 29, 2023 (her last match), Bonaventure was defeated by Anna Blinkova 2-6, 0-6.

Zhao advanced past Kristina Dmitruk 6-1, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Bonaventure has played an average of 22.9 games.

On grass, Bonaventure has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

In her 19 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zhao is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 45.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Bonaventure and Zhao have not competed against each other.

