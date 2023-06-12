Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 28) will meet Zhizhen Zhang (No. 71) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, June 12.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Zhang (+190), Struff is favored with -250 odds.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 71.4% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Jan-Lennard Struff +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

Zhang last played on June 3, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud .

In his last match on May 29, 2023, Struff lost 5-7, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In his 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zhang has played an average of 25.2 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Zhang has played an average of 18.5 games (18.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Struff is averaging 25.3 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

Struff is averaging 35.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in three matches on grass courts in the past year.

On March 21, 2023, Zhang and Struff played in the Miami Open presented by Itau qualifying round. Struff came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Struff has taken two against Zhang (100.0%), while Zhang has claimed zero.

Struff and Zhang have matched up for 18 total games, and Struff has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Zhang and Struff are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

