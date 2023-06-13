On Tuesday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 52 in the world) meets Arthur Fils (No. 66) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

With -120 odds, Fils is the favorite against Mannarino (-105) in this match.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 54.5% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Arthur Fils -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

Mannarino lost 3-6, 3-6, 1-6 versus Ugo Humbert in the Round of 128 of the French Open (his most recent match).

Fils will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 401-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mannarino has played 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.0% of them.

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 31.0 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Fils is averaging 21.1 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Fils have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

