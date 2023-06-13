Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
On Tuesday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 52 in the world) meets Arthur Fils (No. 66) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.
With -120 odds, Fils is the favorite against Mannarino (-105) in this match.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 13
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Adrian Mannarino
|Arthur Fils
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|47.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.7
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights
- Mannarino lost 3-6, 3-6, 1-6 versus Ugo Humbert in the Round of 128 of the French Open (his most recent match).
- Fils will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 401-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mannarino has played 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.0% of them.
- In his four matches on grass over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 31.0 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Fils is averaging 21.1 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Mannarino and Fils have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
