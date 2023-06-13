In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Tuesday, David Goffin (ranked No. 126) faces Alexander Bublik (No. 47).

In the Round of 32, Bublik is favored over Goffin, with -125 odds compared to the underdog's +100.

Alexander Bublik vs. David Goffin Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. David Goffin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 55.6% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik David Goffin -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Alexander Bublik vs. David Goffin Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the French Open, Bublik was defeated by No. 129-ranked Giulio Zeppieri, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128.

Goffin advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 195-ranked Jesper de Jong 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Sunday.

Bublik has played 50 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Bublik has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Goffin has played 38 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On grass courts, Goffin has played six matches and averaged 37.0 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Goffin has posted a 2-0 record against Bublik. Their most recent meeting on January 8, 2023, at the ASB Classic, was won by Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

In four sets between Goffin and Bublik, Goffin has yet to drop any of them.

Goffin and Bublik have faced off in 41 total games, with Goffin winning 25 and Bublik claiming 16.

In their two matches against each other, Bublik and Goffin are averaging 20.5 games and 2.0 sets.

