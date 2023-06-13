The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 43 of 61 games this year (70.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 25 .311 AVG .212 .382 OBP .291 .526 SLG .333 13 XBH 6 8 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/13 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings