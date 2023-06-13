Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 43 of 61 games this year (70.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|25
|.311
|AVG
|.212
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.526
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/13
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
