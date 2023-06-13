Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- He went deep once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- McKinney picked up an RBI in four of 20 games last season.
- He scored a run in three of his 20 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.0 per game (12th in the league).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.