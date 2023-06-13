On Tuesday, Denis Shapovalov (No. 29 in the world) faces Marton Fucsovics (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.

Shapovalov is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fucsovics, who is +120.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has a 60.8% chance to win.

Denis Shapovalov Marton Fucsovics -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Shapovalov was defeated 1-6, 4-6, 2-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the French Open (his last match).

Fucsovics took down Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Shapovalov has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 27.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Shapovalov has played an average of 33.3 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Fucsovics has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.9% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Fucsovics has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match (11.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.0 games per set.

On February 22, 2022, Shapovalov and Fucsovics played in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32. Shapovalov secured the win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Shapovalov and Fucsovics have matched up in three total sets, with Shapovalov taking two of them and Fucsovics one.

Shapovalov and Fucsovics have competed in 32 total games, and Shapovalov has won more often, capturing 17 of them.

In their one match against each other, Shapovalov and Fucsovics are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets.

