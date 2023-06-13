DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .236.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (29.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.9%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.276
|AVG
|.188
|.339
|OBP
|.248
|.466
|SLG
|.281
|11
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|32/9
|K/BB
|29/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
