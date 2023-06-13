On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .236.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (29.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.9%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .276 AVG .188 .339 OBP .248 .466 SLG .281 11 XBH 6 5 HR 1 16 RBI 5 32/9 K/BB 29/8 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings