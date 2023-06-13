In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens faces No. 176 Priscilla Hon.

Mertens is favored (-1100) in this match, compared to the underdog Hon, who is +600.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Match Information

  • Tournament: The Libema Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, June 13
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 91.7% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Priscilla Hon
-1100 Odds to Win Match +600
+800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000
91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3%
11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0%
62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Trends and Insights

  • In her last tournament, the French Open, Mertens was beaten by No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.
  • Despite being defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Natalija Stevanovic, Hon remains in the tournament.
  • Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mertens has played 21.3 games per match and won 55.1% of them.
  • In her six matches on grass over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 25.7 games.
  • In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hon is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.
  • Hon is averaging 18.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
  • Mertens and Hon have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.