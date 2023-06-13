In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens faces No. 176 Priscilla Hon.

Mertens is favored (-1100) in this match, compared to the underdog Hon, who is +600.

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 91.7% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Priscilla Hon -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the French Open, Mertens was beaten by No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

Despite being defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Natalija Stevanovic, Hon remains in the tournament.

Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mertens has played 21.3 games per match and won 55.1% of them.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 25.7 games.

In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hon is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.

Hon is averaging 18.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Mertens and Hon have not played each other since 2015.

