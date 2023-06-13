Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens faces No. 176 Priscilla Hon.
Mertens is favored (-1100) in this match, compared to the underdog Hon, who is +600.
Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 13
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Elise Mertens
|Priscilla Hon
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|62
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38
Elise Mertens vs. Priscilla Hon Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the French Open, Mertens was beaten by No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.
- Despite being defeated 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Natalija Stevanovic, Hon remains in the tournament.
- Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mertens has played 21.3 games per match and won 55.1% of them.
- In her six matches on grass over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 25.7 games.
- In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hon is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.
- Hon is averaging 18.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Mertens and Hon have not played each other since 2015.
