Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Giants right now have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.
- New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.
- As the underdog in the game, New York was 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants were 3-2.
- The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).
- Also, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Cowboys
|September 10
|1
|-
|+1600
|@ Cardinals
|September 17
|2
|-
|+20000
|@ 49ers
|September 21
|3
|-
|+900
|Seahawks
|October 2
|4
|-
|+3000
|@ Dolphins
|October 8
|5
|-
|+2500
|@ Bills
|October 15
|6
|-
|+800
|Commanders
|October 22
|7
|-
|+8000
|Jets
|October 29
|8
|-
|+1600
|@ Raiders
|November 5
|9
|-
|+8000
|@ Cowboys
|November 12
|10
|-
|+1600
|@ Commanders
|November 19
|11
|-
|+8000
|Patriots
|November 26
|12
|-
|+5000
|Packers
|December 11
|14
|-
|+6600
|@ Saints
|December 17
|15
|-
|+3000
|@ Eagles
|December 25
|16
|-
|+700
|Rams
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|Eagles
|January 7
|18
|-
|+700
