The New York Giants right now have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

As the underdog in the game, New York was 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants were 3-2.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

Also, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games last year.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Cowboys September 10 1 - +1600 @ Cardinals September 17 2 - +20000 @ 49ers September 21 3 - +900 Seahawks October 2 4 - +3000 @ Dolphins October 8 5 - +2500 @ Bills October 15 6 - +800 Commanders October 22 7 - +8000 Jets October 29 8 - +1600 @ Raiders November 5 9 - +8000 @ Cowboys November 12 10 - +1600 @ Commanders November 19 11 - +8000 Patriots November 26 12 - +5000 Packers December 11 14 - +6600 @ Saints December 17 15 - +3000 @ Eagles December 25 16 - +700 Rams December 31 17 - +8000 Eagles January 7 18 - +700

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.