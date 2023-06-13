The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Torres has picked up a hit in 45 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has driven in a run in 17 games this season (26.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .252 AVG .255 .344 OBP .314 .459 SLG .391 12 XBH 8 8 HR 3 20 RBI 8 21/19 K/BB 15/10 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings