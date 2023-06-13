Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 45 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has driven in a run in 17 games this season (26.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.252
|AVG
|.255
|.344
|OBP
|.314
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|8
|21/19
|K/BB
|15/10
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has put together a 3.71 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
