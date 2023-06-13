The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the NFL as of June 18.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley amassed one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Bills September 11 1 - +800 @ Cowboys September 17 2 - +1600 Patriots September 24 3 - +5000 Chiefs October 1 4 - +650 @ Broncos October 8 5 - +4000 Eagles October 15 6 - +700 @ Giants October 29 8 - +5000 Chargers November 6 9 - +3000 @ Raiders November 12 10 - +8000 @ Bills November 19 11 - +800 Dolphins November 24 12 - +2500 Falcons December 3 13 - +8000 Texans December 10 14 - +15000 @ Dolphins December 17 15 - +2500 Commanders December 24 16 - +8000 @ Browns December 28 17 - +3000 @ Patriots January 7 18 - +5000

