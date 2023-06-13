In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson takes on No. 233 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Thompson has -375 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Mpetshi Perricard (+280).

Jordan Thompson vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 78.9% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard -375 Odds to Win Match +280 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 63 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37

Jordan Thompson vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 30, 2023 (his last match), Thompson was defeated by Max Purcell 5-7, 6-1, 4-6, 4-6.

Mpetshi Perricard won 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Edan Leshem in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), Thompson has played 23.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

Thompson has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.5 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his one match in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mpetshi Perricard is averaging 52.0 games per match while winning 46.2% of those games.

Thompson and Mpetshi Perricard have not played each other since 2015.

