The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .214.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (24.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .215 AVG .212 .250 OBP .268 .338 SLG .269 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

