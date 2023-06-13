The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .229 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has recorded a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had an RBI in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .255 AVG .204 .314 OBP .250 .532 SLG .245 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 9 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings