The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .229 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Higashioka has recorded a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has had an RBI in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
.255 AVG .204
.314 OBP .250
.532 SLG .245
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
9 RBI 8
18/4 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
