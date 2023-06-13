In a match slated for Tuesday, Ricardas Berankis (No. 212 in rankings) will face Laslo Djere (No. 60) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Djere is favored (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Berankis, who is +100.

Laslo Djere vs. Ricardas Berankis Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Laslo Djere vs. Ricardas Berankis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 56.5% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Ricardas Berankis -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Laslo Djere vs. Ricardas Berankis Trends and Insights

Djere is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Berankis advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating Noah Gabriel 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Djere has played 25.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

On grass, Djere has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.6% of games.

Berankis has averaged 24.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 14 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 45.7% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Berankis has played two matches and averaged 35.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On May 24, 2022, Djere and Berankis matched up in the French Open Round of 128. Djere took home the win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Djere has taken three versus Berankis (100.0%), while Berankis has captured zero.

Djere has won 18 games (60.0% win rate) versus Berankis, who has secured 12 games.

In their one match against each other, Djere and Berankis are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.

