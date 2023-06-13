The New York Liberty (6-2) host the Atlanta Dream (2-5) one game after Breanna Stewart scored 32 points in the Liberty's 102-93 victory over the Wings. This matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Liberty vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-5.8)

New York (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Liberty vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 3-4-0 this season.

New York has seen four of its games hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 86.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank fourth with 79.3 points allowed per contest.

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by averaging 36.4 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (34.8 allowed per contest).

The Liberty rank ninth in the WNBA at 13.9 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 10.1 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (best).

This year, the Liberty are allowing 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 35.5% (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 60.6% two-pointers (accounting for 68.0% of the team's buckets) and 39.4% threes (32.0%).

