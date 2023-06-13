In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Olivia Gadecki (No. 136 in rankings) will meet Magda Linette (No. 21) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In this Round of 32 match, Linette is the favorite (-350) against Gadecki (+240) .

Magda Linette vs. Olivia Gadecki Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Olivia Gadecki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 77.8% chance to win.

Magda Linette Olivia Gadecki -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Magda Linette vs. Olivia Gadecki Trends and Insights

Linette most recently played on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss to No. 49-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez .

Gadecki was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Arina Rodionova in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Linette has played 22.4 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Linette has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Gadecki is averaging 21.4 games per match in her seven matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Gadecki has averaged 37.0 games per match and 12.3 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.

Linette and Gadecki have not matched up against each other since 2015.

