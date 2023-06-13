Pablo Reyes -- batting .200 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .271 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Reyes has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.379 AVG .105
.400 OBP .190
.483 SLG .105
3 XBH 0
0 HR 0
5 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 1/2
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
