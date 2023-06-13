When the Boston Red Sox (33-34) and Colorado Rockies (28-40) meet at Fenway Park on Tuesday, June 13, Kutter Crawford will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-225). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +185 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

