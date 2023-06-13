Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 144 in rankings) will take on Susan Bandecchi (No. 388) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.
Kuzmova is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Bandecchi, who is +190.
Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 13
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoria Kuzmova has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Susan Bandecchi
|Viktoria Kuzmova
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|41.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.8
Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bandecchi defeated No. 191-ranked Mai Hontama, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the French Open, Kuzmova went down 1-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens.
- Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bandecchi has played 19.8 games per match and won 46.8% of them.
- In her one match on grass over the past year, Bandecchi has played an average of 25.0 games.
- Kuzmova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.
- On grass courts, Kuzmova has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Bandecchi and Kuzmova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
