In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 144 in rankings) will take on Susan Bandecchi (No. 388) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Kuzmova is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Bandecchi, who is +190.

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 13 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoria Kuzmova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Susan Bandecchi Viktoria Kuzmova +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bandecchi defeated No. 191-ranked Mai Hontama, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the French Open, Kuzmova went down 1-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens.

Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bandecchi has played 19.8 games per match and won 46.8% of them.

In her one match on grass over the past year, Bandecchi has played an average of 25.0 games.

Kuzmova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

On grass courts, Kuzmova has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Bandecchi and Kuzmova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

