In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 144 in rankings) will take on Susan Bandecchi (No. 388) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Kuzmova is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Bandecchi, who is +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Libema Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, June 13
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoria Kuzmova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Susan Bandecchi Viktoria Kuzmova
+190 Odds to Win Match -250
34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Susan Bandecchi vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bandecchi defeated No. 191-ranked Mai Hontama, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the French Open, Kuzmova went down 1-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens.
  • Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bandecchi has played 19.8 games per match and won 46.8% of them.
  • In her one match on grass over the past year, Bandecchi has played an average of 25.0 games.
  • Kuzmova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.
  • On grass courts, Kuzmova has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Bandecchi and Kuzmova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.