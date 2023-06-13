Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .196.
- In 44.8% of his 58 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (24.1%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.6%) he had two or more.
- In 37.9% of his games this season (22 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.189
|AVG
|.202
|.321
|OBP
|.312
|.322
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|28/18
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.12 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
