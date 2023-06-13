Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets take the field against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+120). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Yankees are 3-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers). New York's last four contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.4.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with nine wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 67 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 17-12 19-7 19-22 32-24 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.