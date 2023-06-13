Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets play Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Yankees have scored 304 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.55 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.206 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Severino has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby

