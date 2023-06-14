The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while batting .362.

In nine of 12 games this year (75.0%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .379 AVG .333 .455 OBP .429 .793 SLG .778 7 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 7/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings