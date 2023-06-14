In the Round of 16 of the Libema Open on Wednesday, Alexander Bublik (ranked No. 47) faces Jannik Sinner (No. 9).

With -350 odds, Sinner is the favorite against Bublik (+260) in this matchup.

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Jannik Sinner +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +333 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Bublik is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 126-ranked David Goffin in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Sinner lost 7-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-7, 5-7 against Daniel Altmaier.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bublik has played 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In his 11 matches on grass over the past year, Bublik has played an average of 26.3 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Sinner is averaging 25.0 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 67 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.0% of those games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Sinner has averaged 36.8 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Sinner and Bublik have played two times, and Sinner is 2-0, including a 7-6, 6-4 win for Sinner at the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 31, 2021, the last time these two went head-to-head.

In five total sets against each other, Sinner has clinched four, while Bublik has secured one.

Sinner has taken 28 games (51.9% win rate) versus Bublik, who has claimed 26 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Bublik and Sinner have averaged 27.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

