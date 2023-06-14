On Wednesday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 71 in the world) faces Greet Minnen (No. 120) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Sasnovich is favored (-115) versus Minnen (-110) .

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Greet Minnen Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Greet Minnen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 53.5% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Greet Minnen -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Greet Minnen Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sasnovich eliminated No. 111-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-0, 6-3.

Minnen came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 versus Jessika Ponchet in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Sasnovich has played 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match.

On grass, Sasnovich has played three matches over the past year, totaling 25.3 games per match while winning 47.4% of games.

Minnen has averaged 22.9 games per match in her 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.5% of the games.

In five matches on grass in the past 12 months, Minnen has averaged 21.2 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 53.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Sasnovich and Minnen have played in the last five years.

