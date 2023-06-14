On Wednesday, Anthony Rizzo (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

In 71.0% of his games this year (44 of 62), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Rizzo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 26 .311 AVG .214 .382 OBP .296 .526 SLG .330 13 XBH 6 8 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/13 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings