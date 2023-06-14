In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Mackenzie McDonald (No. 68 in rankings) will meet Borna Coric (No. 15) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

In the Round of 16, Coric is the favorite against McDonald, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Borna Coric vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Borna Coric vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 59.2% chance to win.

Borna Coric Mackenzie McDonald -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Borna Coric vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 3, 2023 (his most recent match), Coric was defeated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry 3-6, 6-7, 2-6.

McDonald took home the win 6-4, 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Coric has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, McDonald has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 30.4 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 49.3% of those games.

In the only match between Coric and McDonald dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64, McDonald came out on top 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

McDonald and Coric have faced off in four total sets, with McDonald taking three of them and Coric one.

McDonald and Coric have squared off in 38 total games, and McDonald has won more often, capturing 22 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Coric and McDonald have averaged 38.0 games and 4.0 sets per match.

