Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 41) meets Christopher O'Connell (No. 74).
Against the underdog O'Connell (+170), Sonego is favored (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 14
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Christopher O'Connell
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|43.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.7
Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, O'Connell advanced past No. 59-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.
- Sonego won 6-1, 6-2 versus Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- O'Connell has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Sonego has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Sonego has played seven matches and averaged 30.1 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- O'Connell and Sonego have not played each other since 2015.
