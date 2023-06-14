In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 41) meets Christopher O'Connell (No. 74).

Against the underdog O'Connell (+170), Sonego is favored (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

  • Tournament: The MercedesCup
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 14
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 69.2% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Lorenzo Sonego
+170 Odds to Win Match -225
+2200 Odds to Win Tournament +800
37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2%
4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1%
43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, O'Connell advanced past No. 59-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.
  • Sonego won 6-1, 6-2 versus Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • O'Connell has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
  • Sonego has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.
  • On grass surfaces, Sonego has played seven matches and averaged 30.1 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
  • O'Connell and Sonego have not played each other since 2015.

