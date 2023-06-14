In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 41) meets Christopher O'Connell (No. 74).

Against the underdog O'Connell (+170), Sonego is favored (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 69.2% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Lorenzo Sonego +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +800 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Christopher O'Connell vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, O'Connell advanced past No. 59-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Sonego won 6-1, 6-2 versus Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 32 on Monday.

O'Connell has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

Sonego has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Sonego has played seven matches and averaged 30.1 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

O'Connell and Sonego have not played each other since 2015.

