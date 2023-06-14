After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .234.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 10 games this season (47.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In eight games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .174 AVG .323 .240 OBP .364 .391 SLG .710 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings