Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .234.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 10 games this season (47.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In eight games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.174
|AVG
|.323
|.240
|OBP
|.364
|.391
|SLG
|.710
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
