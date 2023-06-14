Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .252.
- Torres has had a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.2%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven home a run in 17 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.252
|AVG
|.252
|.344
|OBP
|.310
|.459
|SLG
|.383
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|8
|21/19
|K/BB
|15/10
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Verlander (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
