No. 14-ranked Hubert Hurkacz will take on No. 121 Yosuke Watanuki in the MercedesCup Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14.
In this Round of 16 match against Watanuki (+270), Hurkacz is favored with -375 odds.
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 14
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Yosuke Watanuki
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+270
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.0%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|60.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.7
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights
- Hurkacz lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 versus Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 of the French Open (his last match).
- Watanuki took home the win 7-6, 6-3 against Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.6 games (27.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Hurkacz has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 31.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Watanuki has played 25 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.3% of the games. He averages 23.2 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
- Hurkacz and Watanuki have not matched up against each other since 2015.
