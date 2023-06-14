No. 14-ranked Hubert Hurkacz will take on No. 121 Yosuke Watanuki in the MercedesCup Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14.

In this Round of 16 match against Watanuki (+270), Hurkacz is favored with -375 odds.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 78.9% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Yosuke Watanuki -375 Odds to Win Match +270 - Odds to Win Tournament +4000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights

Hurkacz lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 versus Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 of the French Open (his last match).

Watanuki took home the win 7-6, 6-3 against Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.6 games (27.3 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 31.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Watanuki has played 25 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.3% of the games. He averages 23.2 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Hurkacz and Watanuki have not matched up against each other since 2015.

