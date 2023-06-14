In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe (ranked No. 12) faces Jiri Lehecka (No. 37).

Tiafoe carries -275 odds to win against Lehecka (+210).

Jiri Lehecka vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jiri Lehecka vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 73.3% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Frances Tiafoe +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Jiri Lehecka vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Lehecka reached the Round of 16.

Tiafoe last played on June 3, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the French Open and was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-7 by No. 27-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Lehecka has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

Lehecka has played one match on grass over the past year, and 58.0 games per match.

In his 61 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Tiafoe is averaging 27.7 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

Tiafoe is averaging 38.8 games per match (35.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.1 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Tiafoe have not played against each other.

