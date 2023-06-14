After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson is batting .143 with five home runs and four walks.
  • Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this season, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 2
.118 AVG .250
.211 OBP .222
.382 SLG 1.000
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
3 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.