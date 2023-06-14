After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .143 with five home runs and four walks.

Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this season, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 .118 AVG .250 .211 OBP .222 .382 SLG 1.000 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 3 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings