The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .272.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer in his last games.

Turner has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.8%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 65 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .309 AVG .227 .373 OBP .331 .449 SLG .391 11 XBH 10 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 20/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings