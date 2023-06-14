In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Lorenzo Musetti (ranked No. 17) meets Gregoire Barrere (No. 58).

In this Round of 16 match, Musetti is the favorite (-140) against Barrere (+110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 58.3% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Gregoire Barrere -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Musetti took down Borna Gojo 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Barrere defeated No. 141-ranked Oscar Otte, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Musetti has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past 12 months, Musetti has played an average of 25.5 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Barrere has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

Barrere is averaging 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

Musetti and Barrere have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.