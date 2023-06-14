In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Lorenzo Musetti (ranked No. 17) meets Gregoire Barrere (No. 58).

In this Round of 16 match, Musetti is the favorite (-140) against Barrere (+110) .

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

  • Tournament: The MercedesCup
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 14
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 58.3% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Gregoire Barrere
-140 Odds to Win Match +110
+1400 Odds to Win Tournament +5000
58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6%
6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0%
56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

  • Musetti took down Borna Gojo 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Barrere defeated No. 141-ranked Oscar Otte, winning 6-4, 6-3.
  • Musetti has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his two matches on grass over the past 12 months, Musetti has played an average of 25.5 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
  • Barrere has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.
  • Barrere is averaging 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.
  • Musetti and Barrere have not played each other since 2015.

