In the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech takes on No. 39 Lin Zhu.

Frech is getting -160 odds to secure a win against Zhu (+125).

Magdalena Frech vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Magdalena Frech vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 61.5% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Lin Zhu -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Magdalena Frech vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Frech took down Sonay Kartal 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Zhu will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 43-ranked Alycia Parks in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Frech has played an average of 20.9 games.

On grass, Frech has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 22.1 games per match while winning 52.3% of games.

In her 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

Zhu is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in one match on grass in the past year.

This is the first time that Frech and Zhu have matched up in the last five years.

