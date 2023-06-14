In the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Wednesday, Maria Sakkari (ranked No. 8) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 72).

Sakkari is getting -300 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals against Cornet (+225).

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 75.0% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Alize Cornet -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Maria Sakkari vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Sakkari beat Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6.

Cornet won 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 versus Katie Swan in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sakkari has played 23.4 games per match and won 52.5% of them.

On grass, Sakkari has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 21.4 games per match while winning 58.0% of games.

Cornet has averaged 22.4 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

In nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Cornet has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.

In the one match between Sakkari and Cornet dating back to 2015, in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Round of 16, Sakkari came out on top 6-2, 6-4.

Sakkari and Cornet have faced off in two total sets, with Sakkari clinching two of them and Cornet zero.

Sakkari has beaten Cornet in 12 of 18 total games between them, good for a 66.7% win rate.

In one match between Sakkari and Cornet, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

