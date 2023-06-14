In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15 in rankings) will take on Polina Kudermetova (No. 141) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

Samsonova is favored (-700) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kudermetova, who is +450.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 87.5% chance to win.

Polina Kudermetova Liudmila Samsonova +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 35 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

Kudermetova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 109-ranked Yue Yuan in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Samsonova will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 win over No. 348-ranked Lena Papadakis in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Kudermetova has played seven matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.4 games per match.

In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Samsonova is averaging 21.3 games per match while winning 56.2% of those games.

Samsonova is averaging 27.3 games per match and 10.9 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Kudermetova and Samsonova have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.