Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (33-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-40) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN

Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Red Sox have won 13 out of the 25 games, or 52%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The Red Sox have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 332 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule