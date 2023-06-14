The Colorado Rockies will look to Nolan Jones for continued offensive production when they square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston is ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are eighth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are sixth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Boston's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.315).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Whitlock is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.

Whitlock enters this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Clarke Schmidt 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.