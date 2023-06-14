How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The Colorado Rockies will look to Nolan Jones for continued offensive production when they square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 17th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston is ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are eighth in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox are sixth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.315).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Whitlock is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.
- Whitlock enters this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bailey Ober
|6/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sonny Gray
