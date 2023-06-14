In the Libema Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata faces No. 82 Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Huesler is getting -135 odds to win versus Hijikata (+105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marc-Andrea Huesler has a 57.4% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Marc-Andrea Huesler +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Hijikata advanced past No. 145-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Huesler advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 40-ranked Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6 on Monday.

Hijikata has played 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Hijikata has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.0 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.8% of games.

Huesler has averaged 27.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.5% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Huesler has played five matches and averaged 33.2 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

Hijikata and Huesler have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.