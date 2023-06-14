On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .275 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 18 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (31.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .298 AVG .250 .421 OBP .411 .362 SLG .364 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 11 11/7 K/BB 12/11 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings