In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5) faces Richard Gasquet (No. 55).

Against the underdog Gasquet (+270), Tsitsipas is the favorite (-375) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 78.9% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Richard Gasquet -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the French Open on June 6, 2023 (his last match), Tsitsipas was dropped by Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 1-6, 6-7.

Gasquet won 7-6, 6-4 against Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Tsitsipas has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Tsitsipas has played nine matches on grass over the past year, and 31.2 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches).

Gasquet is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.

Gasquet is averaging 42.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set in three matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Tsitsipas and Gasquet have not played each other since 2015.

