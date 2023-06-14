Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5) faces Richard Gasquet (No. 55).
Against the underdog Gasquet (+270), Tsitsipas is the favorite (-375) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 14
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Richard Gasquet
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+270
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.0%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the French Open on June 6, 2023 (his last match), Tsitsipas was dropped by Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 1-6, 6-7.
- Gasquet won 7-6, 6-4 against Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Tsitsipas has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Tsitsipas has played nine matches on grass over the past year, and 31.2 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Gasquet is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.
- Gasquet is averaging 42.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set in three matches on grass in the past 12 months.
- Tsitsipas and Gasquet have not played each other since 2015.
