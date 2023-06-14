In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5) faces Richard Gasquet (No. 55).

Against the underdog Gasquet (+270), Tsitsipas is the favorite (-375) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

  • Tournament: The MercedesCup
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 14
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 78.9% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Richard Gasquet
-375 Odds to Win Match +270
+400 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0%
20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals of the French Open on June 6, 2023 (his last match), Tsitsipas was dropped by Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 1-6, 6-7.
  • Gasquet won 7-6, 6-4 against Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Tsitsipas has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
  • Tsitsipas has played nine matches on grass over the past year, and 31.2 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches).
  • Gasquet is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.
  • Gasquet is averaging 42.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set in three matches on grass in the past 12 months.
  • Tsitsipas and Gasquet have not played each other since 2015.

