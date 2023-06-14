In the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Wednesday, Tatjana Maria (ranked No. 66) takes on Heather Watson (No. 195).

Maria is the favorite (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Watson, who is +115.

Tatjana Maria vs. Heather Watson Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Tatjana Maria vs. Heather Watson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 60.0% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Heather Watson -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Tatjana Maria vs. Heather Watson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Maria took down Shuai Zhang 6-1, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Watson took down No. 118-ranked Jule Niemeier, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Maria has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

On grass, Maria has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 27.6 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

Watson has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.1% of the games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past year, Watson has averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 51.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Maria has two wins, while Watson has zero. In their most recent matchup on August 6, 2022, Maria came out on top 6-1, 0-0.

Maria and Watson have matched up in four total sets, with Maria claiming three of them and Watson one.

Maria has the edge in 41 total games versus Watson, winning 23 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Maria and Watson are averaging 20.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

