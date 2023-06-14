In the Round of 16 of the Libema Open on Wednesday, Ugo Humbert (ranked No. 36) faces Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 42).

Humbert has -140 odds to bring home a victory against Ruusuvuori (+110).

Ugo Humbert vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ugo Humbert vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 58.3% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Emil Ruusuvuori -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Ugo Humbert vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Humbert is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 97-ranked Jason Kubler in Monday's Round of 32.

Ruusuvuori was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Humbert has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Humbert has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 31.7 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.1% of games.

In his 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ruusuvuori is averaging 24.4 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

Ruusuvuori is averaging 27.7 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Ruusuvuori has beaten Humbert three times in three meetings. Ruusuvuori secured the win in their most recent match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2023.

In terms of sets, Ruusuvuori has taken seven against Humbert (70.0%), while Humbert has clinched three.

Ruusuvuori and Humbert have matched up in 105 total games, with Ruusuvuori taking 56 and Humbert claiming 49.

Humbert and Ruusuvuori have matched up three times, averaging 35.0 games and 3.3 sets per match.

