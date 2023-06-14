No. 14-ranked Veronika Kudermetova will meet No. 163 Carol Zhao in the Libema Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14.

Compared to the underdog Zhao (+700), Kudermetova is the favorite (-1400) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Carol Zhao Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Carol Zhao Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 93.3% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Carol Zhao -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 69.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.5

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Carol Zhao Trends and Insights

Kudermetova made it past Alison Riske 6-3, 3-0 in the Round of 32.

Zhao will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 92-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 22.2 games.

Kudermetova has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 28.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Zhao has played 19 total matches (across all court types), winning 45.5% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Kudermetova and Zhao have not met on the court.

