Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka will face No. 152 Ashlyn Krueger in the Libema Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14.
In the Round of 16, Azarenka is the favorite against Krueger, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +340.
Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 14
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Victoria Azarenka
|Ashlyn Krueger
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|64.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.7
Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Azarenka beat No. 231-ranked Natalija Stevanovic, 7-6, 6-3.
- Krueger took down Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Azarenka has played an average of 21.5 games.
- On grass, Azarenka has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 59.1% of games.
- Krueger is averaging 21.0 games per match in her 21 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.
- On August 30, 2022, Azarenka and Krueger met in the US Open Round of 128. Azarenka secured the win 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
- Azarenka and Krueger have played three total sets, with Azarenka taking two of them and Krueger one.
- Azarenka has captured 16 games (64.0% win rate) versus Krueger, who has secured nine games.
- In one match between Azarenka and Krueger, they have played 25 games and three sets per match on average.
