No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka will face No. 152 Ashlyn Krueger in the Libema Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14.

In the Round of 16, Azarenka is the favorite against Krueger, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +340.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 14 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Ashlyn Krueger -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Azarenka beat No. 231-ranked Natalija Stevanovic, 7-6, 6-3.

Krueger took down Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Azarenka has played an average of 21.5 games.

On grass, Azarenka has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 59.1% of games.

Krueger is averaging 21.0 games per match in her 21 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.

On August 30, 2022, Azarenka and Krueger met in the US Open Round of 128. Azarenka secured the win 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Azarenka and Krueger have played three total sets, with Azarenka taking two of them and Krueger one.

Azarenka has captured 16 games (64.0% win rate) versus Krueger, who has secured nine games.

In one match between Azarenka and Krueger, they have played 25 games and three sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.