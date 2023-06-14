Yankees vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Yankees (39-29) taking on the New York Mets (31-36) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets and Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The Yankees are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for the Yankees is the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|W 7-6
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Luis Severino vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Luis Castillo
