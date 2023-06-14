Wednesday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Yankees (39-29) taking on the New York Mets (31-36) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets and Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Yankees are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for the Yankees is the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule